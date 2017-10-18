Hopskeller back open for business

One year, thousands of man hours and dozens of Facebook updates later, Hopskeller Brewing Co. officially reopened Friday to the delight of craft beer enthusiasts far and wide.

“This (has) been one heck of a journey. Thank you for staying in touch, for your support, and for what I hope will be many continued good times,” Hopskeller shared on its Facebook page before the opening.

Moments before the grand reopening celebration at 116 E. Third Street in Waterloo, dozens of people stood in line outside the entrance, frothing at the mouth. When the doors finally opened, the glowing smiles of bartenders and pizza makers could be felt across the room.

The well-lit ceiling beckoned visitors to further explore the space in a 19th century building that has retained its rustic feel. Highlighting several of the steps leading to the upper level of the brewery are newly installed, lighted signs that read “Hopskeller.”

A food order pickup counter where two classic arcade games once stood now separates the kitchen crew and pizza oven from customers. However, the piece de resistance is the completed outdoor patio.

The water feature is a rock waterfall flowing into a miniature pond that many enjoyed this past weekend while sipping alcohol, eating pizza and brats and standing close to the fire pit when the sun went down and fall temperatures kicked in.

“The crowds were absolutely awesome. Everyone was great and the kitchen crew and bartenders and everyone did an amazing job,” Hopskeller founder and brewmaster Matt Schweizer said. “We had no trouble from anyone.”

