Hopkins is new Perandoe director

A former Waterloo teacher is moving up in the world, as Kathy Trantham Hopkins recently got her dream job as the executive director of the Perandoe Special Education District.

“This is something that I had always wanted to do,” the 35-year-old said. “I wanted to be in a position to take an active role in decision-making and facilitate any sort of positive outcome for students with special needs.”

The Perandoe Special Education District ensures all children in Monroe and Randolph counties receive a free and appropriate education as prescribed by law.

It provides a variety of special education services to area school districts including those in Waterloo, Valmeyer and Red Bud.

Trantham Hopkins, who is married to Columbia police officer Zack Hopkins, has been in education for over 10 years.

She has spent the last seven years teaching special education at Waterloo High School.

“I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I thought that was a great place to have a career. That district always felt very supportive. I think they do a really great job.”

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.