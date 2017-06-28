Hope Food Pantry gives in abundance

The Hope Food Pantry continues to maintain a strong reputation for generosity, giving food and personal products to upwards of 150 families every two weeks.

“We give in abundance,” Hope Food Pantry director Juan Richey told the Republic-Times.

The pantry offers canned goods, meats, produce and personal products ranging from shampoo to deodorant, toilet paper, toothbrushes and more. Richey has served as director for two years and is amazed by the community donations.

“We go to Sun Basket on Wednesdays and get six to eight pallets stacked full of food. And the pallets are (as high as an eight-foot ceiling),” she explained.

Sun Basket — a California-based distributor of organic and healthy foods — recently moved into the Rock City business development in the Valmeyer bluffs. Admiral Parkway Inc. leases storage space in the caves to food service companies.

Donations also come in regularly from KFC/Taco Bell, Schnucks, Walmart and Little Caesar’s Pizza. Many volunteers also donate a significant portion of their time to helping run the pantry…>>>

