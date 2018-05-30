Honoring those who paid the highest price

Those who have fallen while serving in the name of freedom were honored Monday at well-attended Memorial Day services throughout the county.

Remarks by guest speakers and American Legion and VFW officers provided stark reminders of the tremendous toll to the nation and to the families of those whose deaths came too soon courtesy of the world’s innumerable battlefields.

Waterloo

The event’s featured speaker on the courthouse grounds was Robert D. Bryson of the National Cemetery Administration of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Bryson, a 24-year Army veteran who led the Army Mortuary Affairs operations to recover, identify and inter the fallen of 9/11, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as working as the POW/MIA liaison officer in Thailand, Laos and China, reminded attendees of the huge cost in lives the U.S. has paid since the founding of the nation.

Nearly 1.2 million servicemen and servicewomen in each war and operation since the Revolutionary War gave their “… blood, sweat and tears… they did not fail us and we must not fail them,” Bryson said.

He called on citizens to show “…remembrance, gratitude and admiration for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice…>>>

