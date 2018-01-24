Holmes to play football at Illinois

Columbia High School senior football and basketball standout Jordan Holmes announced Friday night via Twitter that he has committed to play football at the University of Illinois upon his graduation this spring.
Holmes is the career receiving yards leader at CHS with 2,188 yards. He finished his football career at Columbia with 149 total catches and 22 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-tall Holmes has been offered “preferred walk-on” status with the Illinois football team for his freshman year, which is a guaranteed spot on the roster. There is no financial assistance offered to preferred walk-ons, but scholarships could become available down the road.
“This has been a rollercoaster ride and I couldn’t have made a better decision,” Holmes said. “With that being said, I am happy to announce my full commitment to the University of Illinois!”
Columbia head football coach Scott Horner offered high praise for Holmes and the effort he has put forth on the field for the Eagles over the years.
“Jordan is an extremely talented young man with work ethic and passion and he has earned an opportunity like this,” Horner said. “I have no doubt that he will do everything he possibly can to be the best he can be, and I just have a hunch that he will surprise many people in the future…>>>
