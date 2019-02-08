Holmes surprised with scholarship at Arkansas

Columbia native Jonathan Holmes, a junior walk-on with the University of Arkansas basketball team, was surprised with a scholarship during a special presentation following practice on Thursday.

With the mid-season departure of true freshman Jordan Phillips to UT-Arlington, the Razorbacks had a half-season’s worth of a scholarship open and didn’t let it go to waste. The entire team exploded with excitement following Thursday’s scholarship announcement. To view a video of the surprise on Twitter, click here.

“I can’t say thank you enough to my Lord and savior, to my parents and to all the coaches and teammates that have gotten me to this point,” Holmes posted on Twitter. “Go Hogs.”

Holmes, who made the NCAA Division I basketball team as a hard-working walk-on after leading the Columbia High School hoops team to a regional title during his senior year in 2016, has played 32 minutes at Arkansas over three seasons with 17 career points, one assist, one steal and four rebounds.

He has become somewhat of a victory symbol for Arkansas basketball fans since every time Holmes steps on the court, they know the Razorbacks are comfortably ahead for a win.

Arkansas is 14-8 so far this season. The Razorbacks face Missouri on Tuesday.

To read our 2017 article about Holmes walking on at Arkansas, click here.

Jonathan’s younger brother, Jordan Holmes, was a freshman walk-on with the University of Illinois football team this past fall.