Holmes catching on at Illinois

Former Columbia High School three-sport standout Jordan Holmes is excited about his sophomore season with the University of Illinois football team.
With two receptions for 23 yards and three punt returns for 10 yards in 10 games played last season as a walk-on freshman, Holmes has already accomplished more than most Monroe County football players could ever think possible.
“I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else,” Holmes told the Republic-Times in a Tuesday phone interview…
