High yields, flat prices for local corn harvest

From the seats of near-half-million dollar combines, this year’s corn crop in Monroe County looks extremely good.

Once it arrives on the market, however, there’s a different story.

Yields are up to near record levels, but the prices per bushel are flat. That, in turn, makes it difficult for farmers to get through this year and into the next.

Perhaps the best news farmers have had this year has been relatively stable fuel prices.

The good weather farmers enjoyed much of this summer has shifted in recent days, including a recent deluge of rainfall. While this area has enjoyed relatively good weather since, intermittent precipitation has paused harvesting and some corn is threatening to lay down in fields before it can be harvested.

Prices delivered to buyers are similar to those last year –currently in the $3.15 to $3.25 per bushel range. Last year’s Illinois state record 201-per-acre yield is being exceeded with numbers in the range of 215 bushels per acre this year.

So, more corn and a similar price should provide a slightly higher return to farmers this year.

At the same time, Gateway FS Grain Manager Adam Parker said, this introduces a new problem: storing the crop until farmers are ready to take it to market – hopefully at a higher price later in the fall or early winter.

“Storage capacity is at a premium,” Parker said…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the October 3, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.