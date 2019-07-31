Helping Strays hosting Slumber Pawty

Pictured, Sarah Bush with Helping Strays lies with Billie in a kennel, much like those participating in the Slumber Pawty will.

Local political leaders, shelter volunteers and more are joining forces to benefit Helping Strays at its first-ever Slumber Pawty on Aug. 10-11.

For the event, 21 individuals will be spending the night in an animal’s kennel to raise awareness and funds for the organization.

“It is something different, something fun that helps raise awareness about the importance of adoption and shelter animals, and it was a fun way to raise money,” Helping Strays Shelter Director Bill Dahlkamp said…

