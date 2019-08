By Scott Woodsmall on August 21, 2019 at 11:52 am

The Village of Hecker is preparing for its 125th anniversary in 2020. Monroe County Bicentennial co-chairman Mike Kovarik was at Hecker Village Hall last Tuesday to present a check for $1,500 toward this effort. Pictured, from left, are Arnold Eckart Sr., Kovarik, Aaron Eckart, Hecker Mayor Charles Kujawski and Mike Karban.

The Village of Hecker will be celebrating its quasquicentennial, or 125th anniversary, in 2020.

Village officials are organizing a dinner and dance, fish fry, fireman’s muster, and parade in 2020 to commemorate the milestone.

Hecker Mayor Charles Kujawski said that “one of the big events next year will be the picnic,” which will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020…

