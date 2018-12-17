 Head-on crash on Bluff Road in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Head-on crash on Bluff Road in Columbia

By on December 18, 2018 at 5:37 pm

Pictured is the crash scene Tuesday night. (James “Tal” Moss photo)

Emergency personnel responded at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a head-on vehicle crash reported in the area of Bluff Road and DD Road in Columbia with possible entrapment.

The vehicles involved were a silver pickup truck and a white car.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the crash site. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

At least one person was transported in an ambulance. One person also appeared to be in handcuffs at the scene.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Republic-Times

