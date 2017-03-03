Head-on crash near Red Bud

Emergency personnel responded about 1 a.m. Saturday to a head-on crash with injury on Route 3 at Old State Route 3 near Red Bud.

The vehicles involved were a Ford pickup truck and a semi truck without a trailer.

Survival Flight medical helicopter airlifted one patient to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. It was not yet certain if any others required medical transport.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Red Bud Fire Department assisted Illinois State Police and EMS personnel at the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.