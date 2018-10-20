Hawks win another regional soccer crown

The Gibault Catholic High School soccer team captured its fourth straight regional championship Friday night at Waterloo High School, winning 3-0 over Triad.

The Hawks (14-4-5) advance to the Class 2A Triad Sectional, where they will face Carbondale (19-3-1) on Tuesday night.

Gibault played with the wind at its back in the first half, applying offensive pressure early and often. Cam Kincheloe made a strong shot on goal in the first 30 seconds of the match that was turned away by the Triad goalie.

“They gave us fits all night and we knew that they’d be very good,” Gibault head coach Darryn Haudrich said of Friday’s opponent.

Kincheloe ultimately put the Hawks on the board first, outworking multiple Triad defenders in front of the net for a goal with 26:10 remaining in the first half.

Tate Schilling notched the first of this two scores on a breakaway with seven minutes left before halftime.

Schilling put the icing on the cake on this chilly and misty night, beating the goalie following a nifty pass from Logan Doerr at the 28 minute mark of the second half to make it 3-0.

“I thought our offense looked good all night. They were clicking,” Haudrich said.

Haudrich credited his defense and goalkeeper for posting the shutout.

“It’s a huge thing for us to continue to get shutouts,” Haudrich said. “Credit to Connor Olson in net, and our backline was tight.”

The Hawks have won four straight regional titles, the past two in Class 2A after moving up from Class 1A. Gibault lost in the Class 2A state title game last year and has hopes of returning to the state tourney in 2018.