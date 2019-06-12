Hart leaving ‘best job ever’

Russ Hart initially did not want to be the principal of Gibault Catholic High School.

He was content serving as principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Freeburg.

But the school in Waterloo needed to interview more candidates, so he went in for the interview after some prodding from his boss.

After the first interview, Hart went on a tour of the facility with four students. That changed his mind.

“After speaking with those four boys and what they thought about Gibault and what type of school it was, I absolutely wanted to be involved,” the 60-year-old recalled.

Hart, who has a master’s in school administration, nervously went through the hiring process and eventually got the job.

“I was thrilled,” he said. “I haven’t been disappointed to work here ever. This is the best job I’ve ever had.”

That is about to come to an end, as Hart will be retiring in the next few months.

He has worked at Gibault for 15 years.

Prior to coming to the school, he worked at Catholic schools in Freeburg, Utah and Belleville. He also worked as a nurse.

Hart’s first job at a Catholic school is what converted him to Catholicism. He was previously a Methodist.

When Hart first started at Gibault, his focus was on several areas he believed needed attention. That included the building, grounds, staff and curriculum.

After about two years, with those items taken care of, Hart shifted his attention to enrollment and fundraising.

Another focus of his was electronic curriculum, which he described as the greatest achievement of his tenure.

That is because the school made the decision to not use any textbooks, saving $200,000 a year by switching to free, updated resources.

That choice required teachers to completely change their teaching.

“Imagine telling any teaching staff in the country that the textbook they were relying on was going to go away, and they had no choice but to learn how to teach in a different way and get their own resources,” Hart said. “It was a big deal. I was so proud of our teachers during that time because they did the work.”

Soon after, Gibault became the first school in the country to implement e-learning days.

