Hall of Fame nods for hoops greats, coaches

Some key names in Monroe County high school hoops history will be recognized later this year as new inductees in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The IBCA Hall of Fame honors the best and most influential players, teams, coaches, media, officials and friends of basketball in Illinois history.

The 2019 class of inductees includes Gibault standout Lance Stemler, Columbia scoring twins Ryan and Shawn Patton, and longtime coaches Terry Souchek and Norm Toenjes.

The 47th annual IBCA Hall of Fame banquet takes place May 4 at Illinois State University.

Stemler, who graduated in 2003, averaged 23 points and eight rebounds per game as a senior for the Hawks, earning Class A all-state honors. He helped Gibault to a 25-3 record and a No. 6 state ranking…>>>

