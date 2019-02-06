Gun shops fired up over new laws

Recent firearm control legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker could aversely impact gun dealers in Monroe County.

Signed Jan. 17, the new laws contain a number of provisions.

The most concerning one to local gun dealers is a law that requires them to be licensed with the Illinois State Police.

They are already licensed with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

“This bipartisan law is a long-overdue step to do more to prevent gun violence, to make sure guns don’t fall into the wrong hands, to make sure that we license gun shops just like restaurants and other businesses and deter straw purchases, so that we can prevent someone from buying a gun for someone who is not legally allowed to own a gun,” Pritzker said.

Targeted at reducing the flow of illegal guns in the state, the measure was originally passed last year, but Democratic lawmakers held it up procedurally to ensure it would not be vetoed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner…>>>

