Graduated income tax moves on

The Illinois Senate passed a series of measures last Wednesday that would send Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s graduated income tax proposal to the voters in 2020.

The Senate passed three bills and one joint resolution constitutional amendment to create the new income tax structure, which would tax varying levels of income at different rates.

Currently, Illinois has a constitutionally-mandated flat tax structure, meaning all income is taxed at 4.95 percent. Illinois is one of eight states that uses that system.

Only Democrats voted for any of the measures, which are now in the House.

Pritzker praised the Senate’s actions.

“I applaud the Senate taking a major step forward to create a fair income tax system in Illinois, ensuring that 97 percent of taxpayers will pay the same or less and only those making $250,000 will pay more,” Pritzker said. “I look forward to continuing our conversations with stakeholders in the House as we take action on the fair tax.”

Pritzker further said the legislation would “stabilize our state’s finances and protect the middle class and those striving to get there…”

