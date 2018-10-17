Golfers battle elements at state

Three local high school golfers competed against more than just the top golfers in the state over the weekend.

Snow canceled Friday’s opening round of the IHSA Class 2A boys state golf tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal after golfers tried their best to battle through the elements.

The IHSA decided to make Saturday’s round an 18-hole tournament final.

Waterloo’s Tre Wahlig finished in the middle of the pack when it was all said and done, shooting a 12-over-par 83 on Saturday.

About an hour south at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur, Columbia’s Mikaela Kossina and Casey Wagner competed in the Class 1A girls state golf tournament…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the October 17, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

