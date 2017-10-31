Gibault soccer advances to state tourney

The Gibault Catholic High School soccer team defeated Chatham Glenwood in the Class 2A Springfield Supersectional on Tuesday night, 1-0, to advance to the state tournament taking place this weekend in Hoffman Estates.

Gibault will face Wheaton Academy of West Chicago at 1 p.m. Friday in the state semifinal.

Logan Doerr’s goal with 19 minutes remaining off a pass from Karson Huels gave the Hawks the only score they would need against a tough Chatham Glenwood squad. Doerr also scored the game-winning goal Friday night in the sectional title win over Triad.

Tuesday’s victory marks the fifth straight year that a high school soccer team from Monroe County will play in the state tournament, with Gibault representing three of those appearances. This is Gibault’s first year in Class 2A after placing third at state in Class 1A last season.

Gibault is 17-6-3 this season under first-year head coach Darryn Haudrich. The Hawks have not allowed a goal in their past four games.