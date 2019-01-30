Gibault honors legendary ’99 team

Nearly 20 years later, Gibault’s heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to Rock Falls in the 1999 Class A state basketball final remains a sore subject for some.

“To this day, I’ve never watched the tape of that game,” longtime Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter said of the 1999 Class A state final. “It’s tough to watch. Tough to think about.”

But a team is not defined by one game alone. It was celebrated Saturday night for a magical season that captivated an entire community.

Gibault inducted the 1999 boys hoops squad as the first full team into its Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 1999 Hawks finished with a record of 28-7 in what was a two-class system at that time, outscoring opponents by nearly 400 points with an 18-point average margin of victory.

“Yes, they had a few close games, but not many,” Gibault athletic director Jim Montgomery told those gathered Saturday night. “And when they came into the gymnasium, they were hard to miss.”

