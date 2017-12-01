Gibault Catholic High School Girls Basketball | Team of the Week

The Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball squad is the Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Hawks are off to a 5-2 start this season under head coach Brian Hart, including a second place showing at the Dupo Cat Classic. Gibault’s only loss came by one point in the tourney title game. The Hawks also have two one-point victories over Marissa. Pictured is the team with its second place plaque at the Cat Classic.

The Hawks defeated Chester on Tuesday but lost to New Athens on Thursday.