Gibault Catholic High School Girls Basketball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 1, 2017 at 1:31 pm
Pictured is the Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball team after their second place finish at the Dupo Cat Classic.
The Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball squad is the Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Hawks are off to a 5-2 start this season under head coach Brian Hart, including a second place showing at the Dupo Cat Classic. Gibault’s only loss came by one point in the tourney title game. The Hawks also have two one-point victories over Marissa. Pictured is the team with its second place plaque at the Cat Classic.
The Hawks defeated Chester on Tuesday but lost to New Athens on Thursday.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.