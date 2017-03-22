Gibault boys volleyball embarks on new frontier

“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Famous astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered those words when he became the first person to walk on the moon.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys volleyball team is hoping to take “one giant leap” to the varsity level this season following two “small steps” in the junior varsity ranks in 2015 and 2016.

“We are all very excited to get it started,” Gibault head coach Heather Lazarides said.

The Hawks return a solid group of juniors and seniors who have played the JV schedule together the past two seasons.

Junior setter Aaron Grohmann returns to guide the offense. He averaged nearly seven assists per set a season ago…>>>

