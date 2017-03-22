 Gibault boys volleyball embarks on new frontier - Republic-Times | News

Gibault boys volleyball embarks on new frontier

By on March 22, 2017 at 3:10 pm

Members of the 2017 Gibault Catholic High School inaugural boys varsity volleyball team are, from left, front row, Justin Heinen, Mason Babcock, Sam Tiberend and Kyle Barbour; and back row: Jay Hollman, Alejandro Perez, Andrew Durrer and Drew Isaacs. (Corey Saathoff photo)

“That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Famous astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered those words when he became the first person to walk on the moon.

The Gibault Catholic High School boys volleyball team is hoping to take “one giant leap” to the varsity level this season following two “small steps” in the junior varsity ranks in 2015 and 2016.

“We are all very excited to get it started,” Gibault head coach Heather Lazarides said.

The Hawks return a solid group of juniors and seniors who have played the JV schedule together the past two seasons.

Junior setter Aaron Grohmann returns to guide the offense. He averaged nearly seven assists per set a season ago…>>>

