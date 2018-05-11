Gas line struck on Columbia’s Main Street

Emergency personnel responded about 1:40 p.m. Friday to 207 N. Main Street in Columbia after an Ameren gas line was reportedly struck and severed by workers doing construction in the area, according to Columbia Fire Department Public Information Officer Brad Roessler. Columbia fire, EMS and police department personnel responded to the scene, evacuating nearby businesses along Main Street.

Officials shut down Main Street from Whiteside to Cherry streets, and portions of Rapp and Metter avenues were closed. There is also a power outage in the area as Ameren worked repair the leak.

Columbia Public Library was evacuated and announced on its new Facebook page, Facebook.com/ColumbiaLibraryIL, the library was closed the rest of the day to reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Columbia City Hall was designated an evacuation center for those affected by the leak and power outage.

Affected residents and businesses were notified via Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Code Red notifications and through emergency personnel going too do toor.

Ameren reported the gas leak was repaired at 3 p.m., although it took time for power to be restored and the gas in the air to dissipate.

Roessler said there are only a few residences in the primarily commercial area that was affected. Firefighters traveled from building to building to check gas levels and ensue electricity was restored. Efforts are somewhat slowed by the number of locked for which firefighters had to wait for keyholders, Roessler added.

Code Red or emergency personnel alerted people when it was safe to return.

The Dupo, Waterloo, Millstadt, Red Bud and Camp Jackson fire departments assisted Columbia with manpower as part of the evacuation process and by standing by at Columbia’s fire station.

Due to the power outage, Monroe County EMA director Ryan Weber said some of the stoplights in town are out, so motorists are urged to be alert on the roadways.