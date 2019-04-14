Friday morning crash in Columbia

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 9:45 a.m. Friday on Route 3 in Columbia.

Police said a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by Anne Frey, 71, of St. Louis, was traveling north on Route 3 and in the process of turning left onto Sand Bank Road when it collided with a 2011 Ford F150 driven by Alan Koepke, 66, of Fenton, Mo., which was traveling south on Route 3.

A passenger in Anne’s car, 91-year-old Mary Frey of Columbia, was transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. No citations were issued.