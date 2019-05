By Corey Saathoff on May 3, 2019 at 10:10 am

Emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash on Route northbound at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA just south of Columbia about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The Columbia Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, Columbia EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the crash.

Injuries were believed to be minor, with none of those involved in the crash requiring medical transport.