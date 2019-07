Friday crash near YMCA

By Republic-Times on July 12, 2019 at 11:49 am

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:20 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA involving a white Chevy SUV, a light blue Ford Taurus and an orange Toyota RAV4 .

Minor injuries were reported in the initial call-out but it was not immediately known if anyone involved in the crash required medical transport.