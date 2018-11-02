Friday crash in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 11 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle crash with injuries and road blockage reported on Fourth Street at South Market Street in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a silver Pontiac SUV, a black Buick sedan and burgundy Lexus crossover. Injuries appeared to be minor. A fourth vehicle may have also been involved in the crash.

Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded to the scene.