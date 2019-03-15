 Friday crash in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Friday crash in Columbia

By on March 15, 2019 at 4:42 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries, extrication and road blockage on North Main Street at Ghent Road in Columbia. 

The vehicles involved were a red Hyundai sedan and a black car. At least one person was transported to Mercy South Medical Center in St. Louis County.

