Friday crash in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on March 15, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries, extrication and road blockage on North Main Street at Ghent Road in Columbia.
The vehicles involved were a red Hyundai sedan and a black car. At least one person was transported to Mercy South Medical Center in St. Louis County.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.