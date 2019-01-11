 Snowy Friday crashes in Monroe County - Republic-Times | News

Snowy Friday crashes in Monroe County

By on January 11, 2019 at 2:43 pm

Pictured is the scene at Route 3 and Park Street (Route 156) in Waterloo on Friday. (Alan Dooley photo)

Emergency personnel responded to a handful of vehicle crashes in snowy conditions throughout Monroe County on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., a two-vehicle crash was reported in the area of Route 3 at Hanover Road. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a separate crash reported just minutes later on Kaskaskia Road at Route 3.

Another crash, possibly involving three vehicles, was reported on Route 156 at D Road near Valmeyer at about 2:40 p.m.

Several other reports of crashes and/or vehicles off the roadway were called in late Friday afternoon, including multiple incidents in the area of Route 3 at Route 158 near Columbia. Another crash occurred on Main Street at Cherry Street in Columbia involving a school bus, with one person going to urgent care to get checked out.

A police officer reported northbound Route 3 to be “extremely slick” at about 3:15 p.m.

Police continued to assist on reports of vehicles off the roadway throughout the county, particularly in the area of Route 3 at Route 158, into Friday evening.

Republic-Times

