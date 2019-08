Fraud reported at Columbia business

By Republic-Times on August 9, 2019 at 1:22 pm

Columbia police were alerted of the fraudulent purchase of three zero-turn mowers from Bi-County Small Engine Center, 7779 State Route 158, early Friday afternoon.

At about 1:05 p.m., the business informed police that the zero-turn mowers were purchased using a credit card that came back as fraudulent.

Police are searching for a white dually truck with two black male occupants that is pulling an enclosed trailer.