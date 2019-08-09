Fraud reported at Columbia business
By Republic-Times
on August 9, 2019 at 1:22 pm
Columbia police were alerted of the fraudulent purchase of three zero-turn mowers from Bi-County Small Engine Center, 7779 State Route 158, early Friday afternoon.
At about 1:05 p.m., the business informed police that the zero-turn mowers were purchased using a credit card that came back as fraudulent.
Police are searching for a white dually truck with two black male occupants that is pulling an enclosed trailer.
