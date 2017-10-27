Floyd A. Senf | Obituary

Floyd A. Senf, 88, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully in his home Oct. 22, 2017.

He was born Jan. 7, 1929, and was devoted to the love of his life, Helen Marie Senf (nee Christeson), since they were teenagers. Helen passed away in 2015 after 67 years of marriage.

Floyd retired from Matthews International after 34 years as an engraver.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, a former president of Monroe County R.E.A.C.T., and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo.

He was a lifelong musician, playing guitar and piano with various bands and local musicians.

He is survived by his children Alan (Dellann) Senf, Joanna Hoffman, & David (Irish) Senf; grandchildren Erik (Trisha) Senf, Missy (Rich) Arko, Clair Hoffman (Dara Showrai), Paul (Michelle) Senf, Alison Hoffman-Han (Charles Han), John (Trista) Ohlendorf, Nicole (Adam) Perjak, Jessica (Josh) Gregory, & Keith Senf (Kellcie Livingston); great grandchildren Nicholas Senf, Clara Senf, Samuel Senf, Ella Arko, Sidney Showrai, August Showrai, Zoey Ohlendorf, Sadie Ohlendorf, Ethan Perjak, Conner Perjak, Jakson Gregory, Jase Gregory, Jagger Gregory, & Clio Han; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marie Senf (nee Christeson); birth parents Albert and Adela Senf (nee Nottmeier); adoptive parents Arthur and Ella Rodenberg; and brother Merl Rodenber.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo,

A funeral will be at 2 p.m., at Oct. 26, at the funeral home, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waterloo.