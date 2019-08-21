Floraville farm offers fresh hops

Pictured, part-time farmers Chris and Lisa Mollet of Floraville show off mature cones on one of the hops plants at their farm.

Patrons of Stubborn German Brewing Company in Waterloo two weeks ago may have seen a new option: Fresh Hop English Pale Ale.

That beer, which was only available until the limited supply was gone, was brewed with fresh Challenger hops from a farm in Floraville known as 3.9 Hops.

That was a milestone for Chris and Lisa Mollet, the couple who owns the farm, as they have only been operating as 3.9 Hops since November 2017.

The couple started growing trials for hops about five years ago after Chris tried brewing his own beer…

