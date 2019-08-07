Fleming is minor league all-star; Neff shining in Florida

Josh Fleming

Columbia’s Josh Fleming continues to enjoy success in the minor leagues for the Montgomery Biscuits of the Double-A Southern League.

Fleming, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound southpaw, was selected to play in the Southern League All-Star Game on June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Miss.

He is currently 11-4 with a 3.24 ERA for the Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following a successful stint with the Cedar Rapids Kernals of the Class A Midwest League, Minnesota Twins farmhand Zach Neff – a 2014 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School – is now pitching for the Class A Advanced Fort Myers Miracle of the Florida State League.

