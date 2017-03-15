 Fire in the woods south of Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Fire in the woods south of Columbia

By on March 16, 2017 at 5:43 pm

Columbia firefighters work the scene of a fire in the woods off D Road. (Sean McGowan photo)

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the woods in the area of D Road and Stumpf Lane just south of Columbia city limits.

Firemen were able to extinguish the flames within a short amount of time.


