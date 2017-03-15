Fire in the woods south of Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on March 16, 2017 at 5:43 pm
Columbia firefighters work the scene of a fire in the woods off D Road. (Sean McGowan photo)
The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the woods in the area of D Road and Stumpf Lane just south of Columbia city limits.
Firemen were able to extinguish the flames within a short amount of time.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.