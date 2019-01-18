Fire in Millstadt

The Columbia Fire Department assisted Millstadt with a structure fire reported shortly after 1 p.m. Friday on East Van Buren Street in Millstadt. The fire, which was brought under control within minutes, was contained to the kitchen area of the residence.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.