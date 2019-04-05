Fire destroys Columbia home

Firefighters assess the damage following Saturday’s house fire in the 1500 block of Rueck Road. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Multiple departments battled a Saturday afternoon house fire in the 1500 block of Rueck Road in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 2 p.m., with assistance from the Waterloo, Millstadt, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments.

A fire official said on scene that the fire appears to have originated in the attached garage before spreading to the upper level of the home. A female occupant of the home, Gale Goudey, was showering inside when the fire broke out, but was alerted by a relative also inside the home and they quickly evacuated. Goudey went to an area hospital for observation, a fire official said.

Firefighters remained on scene for a few hours.

