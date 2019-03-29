Fire damages Dupo home

Pictured is the scene of a Wednesday night structure fire in Dupo.

Firefighters from four local departments responded to a structure fire shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 701 Illinois Avenue in Dupo.

The Columbia, Cahokia and Prairie du Pont fire departments assisted Dupo Fire & EMS at the scene.

The occupants of the home – former Dupo school superintendent Terry Milt and his wife – were asleep at the time of the blaze but fortunately some detectors inside their residence alerted them to evacuate, Dupo Fire Chief Kurt Johnson said.

The fire was mostly contained to the garage, Johnson said, but the residence did sustain smoke and water damage, leaving the homeowners displaced.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters remained on scene for about three hours.

A cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.