Fire call in Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on April 8, 2019 at 5:43 pm
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 5:15 p.m. Monday for a call of a fire in an upstairs bathroom at 1330 Stonefield Drive. Early reports were that the fire was spreading to the attic.
There was no sign of smoke or fire from outside the building when firefighters arrived. They were on the scene for less than 30 minutes.
Everyone had safely exited the house prior to police and firefighter arrival.
