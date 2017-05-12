Fights involving juveniles in Columbia parks

Columbia police responded early Friday evening to two separate fights involving middle school students. The two fights are unrelated, police said.

The first altercation took place at about 4:30 p.m. at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park, involving an 11-year-old victim and a 13-year-old suspect. The victim hit his head on the concrete, police said, and a family member transported him to a St. Louis hospital to get checked out.

The second fight occurred about 5:20 p.m. Friday at Metter Park. This fight also involved an 11-year-old victim and 13-year-old suspect. No medical attention was required as a result of this altercation.

The parents of all those involved in the fights were contacted, as were school officials as a safety precaution in case of potential further escalation when the students returned to class on Monday.

Both incidents were forwarded to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office for review before any possible charges are filed.

Anyone with information on either altercation is asked to call Columbia police at 281-5151.