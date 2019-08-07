FEMA decision looms for Prairie du Rocher

The 297-year-old village of Prairie du Rocher may soon be the recipient of some bad news because the levee that protects the town will not be re-accredited by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That could lead to serious consequences for the town of approximately 600.

“That puts us in the lowest classification for flood insurance,” Prairie du Rocher Modoc Levee District Commissioner Stephen Gonzalez said. “So that’s going to start raising the rates for property owners who have flood insurance or have to have flood insurance…”

