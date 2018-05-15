Felony firearms arrest in Waterloo

The Waterloo Police Department arrested two men Thursday who were allegedly in possession of firearms stolen in Missouri.

With assistance from Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the WPD arrested Mitchell P. Runzo, 21, of Waterloo, and Aden C. Kantor, 20, of Goreville.

Runzo and Kantor were charged in Monroe County Circuit Court on Friday with felony aggravated possession of two to five stolen firearms, defacing firearm identification markings, and firearms trafficking.

“It was determined the firearms were stolen in Oregon County, Mo., during a residential burglary,” a WPD news release states.

Judge Dennis Doyle set Runzo’s bond at $500,000 and Kantor’s bond at $50,000. Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail. Runzo has previous arrests in Monroe County for domestic battery and violating an order of protection.