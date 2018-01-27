Felony drug charges for Waterloo man

A Waterloo man is facing felony drug charges following an arrest that occurred Thursday in Columbia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations, a press release on Facebook states. The driver, Ryan D. Radomski, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine) with intent to deliver. Police said he also had various prescription pills in his possession.

Radomski was arraigned Friday at the Monroe County Courthouse and the judge set his bail at $40,000.