Fatal crash near Millstadt

By on January 1, 2018 at 2:49 pm
The Millstadt Fire Department joined the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency agencies Saturday night in responding to a fatal car crash in the 3900 block of Old Oak Lane between Millstadt and Belleville.

The incident occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Deputies arrived and observed a 2008 Toyota Camry near a  dumpster, which was in the driveway of a house under construction at the intersection of Frank-Scott Parkway and Route 158, police said.

The driver of the Camry, Harold Sanders, 56, of Belleville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release issued by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, it appeared that the car was traveling south on Frank Scott Parkway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then went straight across Route 158, where it struck a stop sign at Old Oak Lane and continued up a driveway, hitting a utility pole and then a large dumpster.

The dumpster was pushed back into another car, which was pushed back into a house, police said.

Police said it is possible the driver suffered a major medical event that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

