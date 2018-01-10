Fatal ATV crash in rural Millstadt

A Millstadt man sustained fatal injuries in an ATV crash late Monday night in rural St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said Stephen R. Cooper Jr., 30, of Millstadt, died in the crash, which occurred about 11 p.m. in the area of 2700 Glauber Road between Millstadt and Dupo.

Police said Cooper and 27-year-old Tyler Dockins were riding ATVs on rural roads when the crash took place.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident.

Cooper worked as an auto technician with the United States Postal Service, his obituary states. His visitation is set for 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

