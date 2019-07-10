Farmers upbeat about wheat

Monroe County farmers are pleasantly surprised by the results of this year’s wheat harvest considering the circumstances.

The wheat being harvested in recent days has been hampered by rain essentially since its planting last fall, Gateway FS Grain Manager Adam Parker said.

“Considering everything, the harvest results are pretty much a blessing,” he said.

The wheat seen across Monroe County this summer is a variety known as soft red winter wheat and is planted after harvesting corn and beans in the fall.

It sprouts and develops over the winter.

Farmers are reporting superior yields in some areas.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said his family has seen yields of as high as 92 bushels per acre from their farmland, with excellent test weights – a critical measure of quality and value.

Wheat is currently selling at market in the $5 per bushel range, which is an average price…

