Farmer uses CPR to revive worker

A longtime local farmer came to the aid of his farmhand during a scary incident involving machinery in a field west of Red Bud during the morning of April 12.

“God was on our side,” Don Schrader told the Republic-Times.

Schrader, who has served as president of the Monroe County Fair Association for many years, was working in his field along MM Road off Kaskaskia Road with 29-year-old farmhand Brad Luther of Waterloo when an accident occurred.

Schrader said a cylinder had broken on an anhydrous toolbar applicator that was being pulled by a four-wheel drive tractor in the field.

“I got pinned between the tire and the frame of the implement I was working on,” Luther said.

Luckily, Schrader was close by.

“I had to get him out,” Schrader said. “He was unconscious and it had shut his circulation.”

Schrader was able to free Luther from the machinery and perform CPR. Luther regained consciousness within a short amount of time…>>>

