Family unites in life-renewing effort

Avery Vogt was on his way to work when he received the call. It was like any other day, he thought.

“I’d like to admit you to the hospital for dehydration,” the voice on the other end relayed.

His doctor had called in the springtime to follow up on a recent appointment. Still, the 22-year-old Waterloo man thought nothing of it, assuming he’d be out soon.

“But before I knew it, a couple of days turned into 13 days,” he said.

Avery discovered both of his kidneys had failed and was put on dialysis in March. The doctors said the kidney failure came from IgA nephropathy, in which the kidneys’ ability to filter blood is compromised.

“My family was more scared and upset than I was,” he explained. “I don’t react strongly to anything. I just kind of take everything in strides.”

Though he remained mostly unshaken throughout the experience, the physical complications dialysis and kidney failure put on his body were starting to take a toll.

“I couldn’t sleep very well,” he recalled while slumping in his chair at the Republic-Times newspaper office.

Next to him, his aunt, Mary Vogt-Shields, listened to him recap his worst struggles with a sense of relief. Shields had helped bring the story that began with pain and uncertainty to an encouraging resolution.

“You couldn’t sleep because you were having to do the dialysis at night,” she added.

Not long after Avery’s diagnosis, Shields went in for testing to see if she could donate one of her kidneys to her nephew. She hadn’t thought ahead to what the results might bring…>>>

