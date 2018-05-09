Family soars with 6 Eagle Scouts

It was 1969 and the Vietnam War raged on with some 2.7 million Americans called overseas to fight a bloody battle against the Vietcong.

Bryan DuClos of Red Bud had been in the Prairie du Rocher Boy Scouts for about a year when his mom pulled him aside one day, letting him know a local boy had died in the war.

“It seemed like a lot of scouts, and especially Eagle Scouts, were surviving over there. And my mom told me, ‘Learn as much as you can because I can’t promise you that you won’t be called to serve,” Bryan recalled.

Bryan was never drafted into the military, but went on to obtain the Eagle Scout rank.

“Being an Eagle Scout has helped me fight the many battles I’ve faced in my life,” he added.

Today, his brother, Dion DuClos I of Burleson, Texas, and four other family members share that honor with him.

“I’m very proud,” is all that Bryan’s mom, Veda DuClos, wished to say of the feat.

Veda, who grew up in Waterloo, is a longtime Republic-Times subscriber and came to the office recently to brag of her relatives’ accomplishments.

The rest of the Eagle Scouts include Dion’s son, Dion DuClos II; Bryan’s sons, Ethan and Wyatt DuClos; and Gage Baldwin of Red Bud, Veda’s great-grandson…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the May 9, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.