Fairview Heights wins first Valmeyer tourney title

The Fairview Heights Redbirds claimed their first Valmeyer Midsummer Classic championship by blasting the Millstadt Green Machine late Tuesday afternoon, 14-5.

Ex-Waterloo Millers player Sam Wahlig of Fairview Heights was named MVP of the tournament after going 6-for-12 with six RBIs and four runs in his team’s three wins.

The Redbirds defeated Cape Girardeau on Saturday, 6-3, and routed Waterloo on Sunday, 13-1, to reach the title game. Millstadt reached the title game by edging the St. Louis Spikes on Saturday, 11-8, and Belleville on Sunday, 8-6. The Kossina brothers, Tony and Cal, had 14 hits between them in Millstadt’s two wins.

Tuesday’s title game was tied 3-3 before the Redbirds erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Centerfielder Darrin Pitts made two diving catches for the Redbirds and also robbed a potential home run in the contest.

In the third place game, Waterloo dropped a 10-9 battle to Belleville. The Millers went up 8-3 in the seventh inning, only to see the lead evaporate. Mike Breyman’s second home run of the game cut Waterloo’s lead to 8-6. The next batter, Dan Munoz, blasted a long home run to left to make it 8-7.

After the Millers had plated one run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly to make it 9-7, the Rockies answered with three runs in the bottom of that inning to take the lead for good.

Waterloo ace righthander Andy Galle went the distance in the Millers’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Printers on Saturday to open tourney play. Cory Lubinski homered for the Millers in the victory.

