Expelled CHS student makes alarming post

Columbia High School principal Brian Reeves emailed parents Thursday after he discovered a student recently expelled for two years for earlier threats made another concerning social media post last week.

“This morning, I was made aware of a social media post from a former Columbia High School student,” the email from Reeves states. “The post has raised concern about the student’s potential return to campus.

“For your information, the student in question is prohibited from being on school grounds per the Board of Education’s action taken on April 9. We have assured concerned students that the student will not be returning to CHS. Additionally, I have contacted the proper authorities regarding this matter.”

The Columbia Police Department was notified of this latest social media post. During the Columbia School Board meeting Thursday, parent Rhonda Reese addressed the board regarding the post and about adding a resource officer to the school…>>>

